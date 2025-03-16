HICHILEMA LOSES ARGUMENT FOR AMENDING THE CONSTITUTION- Nason Msoni

HICHILEMA LOSES ARGUMENT FOR AMENDING THE CONSTITUTION
Mr Hichilema has undoubtedly lost the argument for amending the constitution and must now accept to eat the humble pie.
Zambians have overwhelmingly rejected his manoeuvres to amend the constitution.
We urge Mr Hichilema to withdraw and discard his ill timed draft.
The constitution clearly gives Mr Hichilema the right to appoint women and the youths. The constitution similarly provides for the appointment of persons living with disabilities.
He doesn’t need to amend the constitution for that purpose but he merely needs to demonstrate political will by appointing them to various government portfolios.
Unless Mr Hichilema has other undeclared sinister motives for insisting on amending the constitution, otherwise this debate on the amending of the constitution is closed.
In a nutshell he has lost both the argument for the amending of the constitution and the argument for remaining in government beyond 2026 because he hasn’t delivered as promised.
Issued:
Nasson Msoni
President
All Peoples Congress (APC)
This ia how madness starts in some disturbed old fellow. Very soon you will be like muliokela. Nipano tuli
This Nason Msoni is just good at talking. He belongs to politicians who complain about provisions for the president in appointing people to independent LEA institutions such as ACC and DEC. Now he wants the president to just appoint youths, women and person who are differently abled. Why should we be happy with a constitution which gives the president more appointing powers? Next he will continue complaining that those appointed are not qualified or are from the tribe of the sitting president. We should amend the constitution to provide space for youths, women and differently abled people to competitively participate in the electoral process than waiting for benevolent president to appoint them!!