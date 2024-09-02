HICHILEMA MEETS COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA SECRETARY



We concluded our work for the day this evening with an engagement meeting with the Xinjiang Uyghur regional leaders of the Political Bureau for the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by the Secretary, Mr. Ma Xingrui.



We thanked President Xi Jinping and the great people of China for their friendship and support to Zambia in the last 60 years. The founding leaders of our two countries Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and Chairman Mao laid a solid foundation for the sustained bilateral relations between our countries that continue to benefit our people.



We remain indebted to the people of China for the Tanzania-Zambia Railways (TAZARA) that continues to facilitate trade beyond our borders.



We urged the leadership of the CPC, who have offered us more scholarships for Zambian students to study in China, to encourage their nationals to invest in the various sectors of our economy.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.