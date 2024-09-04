FINALLY HICHILEMA MEETS XI



We held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency President, Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China here in Beijing to further strenthen the long-standing friendship and cooperation between our two countries.



We thanked President Xi for the invitation to this year’s Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as it is a platform that will without doubt further enhance our cooperation in various sectors of our economy, at this critical moment as we focus on growing the economy.



We noted the increased economic activity between our countries from the time we elevated our relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership during our last visit in September 2023.



We appreciated President Xi for the Chinese government’s support in various sectors of our economy particularly infrastructure, energy and mining. As our country’s Chief marketing officer, our focus is to pursue economic diplomacy that will ultimately benefit our people.



We noted China’s important role it plays in maintaining global peace and security so as to focus our time, energy, and technology to advancing our economic development agenda for the benefit of our people.



Earlier, we were joined by Her Excellency the President of the United Republic of Tanzania and witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with China Railway Construction Limited (CRCC) for the revitalisation of the Tanzania – Zambia Railway Authority, (TAZARA).



We thanked the Chinese government for their commitment to revive this strategic railway line which is key in enhancing trade business in our region.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.