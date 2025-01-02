HICHILEMA MOURNS DANDY CRAZY



January 2,2025



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has expressed profound sadness and heartfelt sorrow for the passing of Wesley Chibambo, fondly known as Dandy Crazy.



He said his music and charisma touched lives far and wide crossing all boundaries and bring people together.





Dandy Crazy was involved in a fatal accident on Tuesday which happened between Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi as they were traveling to Kitwe to go and perform, unfortunately the truck cut in their lane and hit into their vehicle and another vehicle and claimed 4 lives on the same spot.





Dandy was rushed to Kabwe General Hospital and eventually evacuated to the University Teaching Hospital for emergency operation.





After a successful operation Dandy Crazy did not cope with treatment and succumbed to death in the early hours of today.





The President has wished his family and citizens who cherished and supported Dandy deepest condolences on his untimely death.





“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and countless fans during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace”. He said