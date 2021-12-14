HICHILEMA MUST FIND A COMPETENT PR TEAM -LAURA MITI

President Hichilema needs to start from zero in constituting his PR team. The people messaging for him simply lack the high conceptual, imaging, and communication skills required to manage a President.

That ability to know what to say and especially when it needs to be said, and how. Individuals able to communicate what the President wants heard and manage his forays into the various puddles he, necessarily, will step in.

Mr President, streamline that lot to one competent person overseeing a small, astute, well oiled, backroom machine beneath him or her. There are just too many people who can possibly be blamed for the ineffectiveness. Maybe that’s the problem.

Streamline, find competence or what you have will mess you up.