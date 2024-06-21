Hichilema must fire ZESCO BOARD AND MD – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Hichilema must fire ZESCO BOARD AND MD

ZESCO has exhausted it’s water allocation for 2024 in June!

The board and ZESCO MD must be fired. They were too busy running generation turbines at full capacity to meet export contracts despite the limited quota of water allocated to them for 2024 especially in light of the drought, by the Zambezi River Authority.

Now they intend to subject Zambians to more loadshedding and emergency power cuts yet was their act of irresponsibility.

It is imperative that President Hakainde Hichilema dissolves the ZESCO Board and fires it’s Managing Director.

ZESCO is such a strategic power utility in Zambia and the region that it can’t be run in the manner we have seen.