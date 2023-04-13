HICHILEMA MUST RESIGN SO THAT ‘POPULAR’ LUNGU CAN TAKE OVER – LUSAMBO … I feel pity for Hakainde

Bowman Lusambo says he feels pity for Hakainde Hichilema and has urged him and his administration to resign for “miserably failing” Zambians, so that “by far the most popular” Edgar Lungu can take over.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the challenge from State House to name who would take over if President Hichilema were to resign, following calls from opposition figures for him to do so after occasioning the shortages and skyrocketing of mealie meal prices, high fuel prices, high cost of living and the general lack of liquidity in the economy, Lusambo said Lungu was readily available take over from Hichilema and improve the situation in the country.

He said the PF worked extremely hard to secure strategic reserves for the country in maize and had managed to end load shedding as well as ensuring that fuel prices were manageable at K17 per liter as opposed to the over K26 they were going at now, but that President Hichilema had destroyed all that in just one year and some months.

He said Zambians did not expect that they would be in this situation right now where they are having to import mealie meal from abroad, owing to the “reckless” exports of the commodity by the UPND administration where even talk of GMO food is being entertained to the detriment of people’s health.

Addressing State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka and also PF founder member Charity Banda’s statement that the person she is supporting Chishimba Kambwili must cede the presidency to Lungu, Lusambo said he would have expected that President Hichilema would have already called a press conference to announce his resignation for messing up.

He also said the PF needed a person who will win the party an election.

