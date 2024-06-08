Hichilema must send a “worthy envoy” to Zimbabwe to mend our diplomatic relations- Harry Kalaba

Dear Fellow Citizens,

I watched the video of President Mnangwagwa and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bilateral meeting with great concern that seemingly points to strained diplomatic ties with our sister republic, Zimbabwe.

Our once strong and harmonious relationship is now under strain, and our nation has regrettably become a laughing stock. Neighboring countries are using our lopsided foreign policy as an example to advance their own interests and win favors, leaving us further isolated.

The deep and intertwined historic relationships between Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi are foundational to our regional stability and collective progress. As three federation countries, our bonds have been forged through shared struggles and triumphs. It is disheartening to see these ties weakened due to poor diplomatic strategies.

In light of this, I urge President Hakainde Hichilema to take immediate and decisive action. It is imperative to send a “worthy envoy” to Zimbabwe to mend our diplomatic relations, rather than planting “spies” in WhatsApp groups. We need genuine efforts to rebuild trust and cooperation, reflecting our shared history and mutual interests.

Let us strive to restore our nation’s dignity and strengthen our bonds with Zimbabwe and Malawi, ensuring a prosperous and united future for all.

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First