IT’S PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WHO KEEPS PRESIDENT LUNGU IN THE POLITICAL SPACE BY TALKING ABOUT HIM EVERYDAY

The UPND want President Edgar Lungu to stay out of politics but President Hichilema has has kept the former Republican President in politics albeit his silence.

President Hichilema doesn’t stand up to talk about anything without directly or indirectly mentioning President Lungu to disparage him and his administration.

You can’t expect President Lungu to be on the receiving end, like a political punching bag, forever, at some time he has to react and that maybe soon, if it continues.

It’s also clear that State operatives are targeting on his security and that of his household and family members.

Of course the PF leadership is another source of concern because the biggest opposition, needs leadership transition like yesterday, but they have challenges which are clear for anyone to see.

PF membership and structures have been highly shaken such that, their electoral college needs to be looked into before they call for a convention.

It also follows that the party has no money for some of these party activities, especially the convention.

Therefore, my call for ECL to step in is reasonable.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!