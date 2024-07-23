HICHILEMA MUST WALK HIS ON TALK, SAYS LUNGU COMMENTING ON CORRUPTION THAT HAS ROCKED GOVERNMENT



Former president Edgar Lungu earlier today issued the following statement;



Good afternoon, fellow Zambians,



On January 10, 2021, then opposition leader now President Hakainde Hichilema posted the message below on his Facebook page: 



“The sacking of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya does not go far enough and comes too little, too late. Mr. Edgar Lungu knew all along about Dr. Chilufya’s corrupt activities at the Ministry of Health but didn’t relieve him of his duties because it benefited him and the entire Patriotic Front.



He didn’t have to wait for the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee to unearth something that was so obvious. We therefore demand that the ACC immediately move in on Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. Mr. Lungu should go further and fire Stephen Kampyongo and Kakoma Kanganja, who are equally culpable, like Dr. Chilufya, in the deaths of innocent citizens. We demand justice for the Zambian people now!”



HH



-————



Fellow Citizens, this is July 2024. We have heard and seen reports of massive corruption, as evidenced in the Financial Intelligence Centre report, Whistleblowers, the Parliamentary Accounts Committee Report, involving his own ministers and other appointees, and we are anxiously waiting for the President to walk his own talk following these revelations. What was not good in his eyes then should not be good in the same eyes now.



May God bless Zambia and restore the rule of law sooner or later!



H.E Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

Patriotic Front Party President

UKA Alliance Member