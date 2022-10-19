HICHILEMA PARTICIPATED IN THE NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER – STATE HOUSE

By Samuel Mwale

Presidential Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya, has refuted allegations that President Hakainde Hichilema shunned the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation on Tuesday.

The Head of State was scheduled to lead those who gathered at the Showgrounds in observation of the day but was instead represented by Vice President, Mutale Nalumango.

In an interview with Byta FM’s Joe Pandwe Wednesday afternoon, Bwalya has noted that Hichilema was still in Namwala on a private work visit following his attendance of the Shimunenga ceremony on Sunday.

He clarifies that the President observed the day of prayer from Namwala where he has been domiciled since Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bwalya says Hichilema’s two days work visit to the Copperbelt is still on the agenda despite a delay in the initial time he was expected to be there.

He explains that the Head of State was expected to be on the Copperbelt Wednesday morning but had a slight change in his programme, however saying that he will be there before the end of the day.

Bwalya says while on the Copperbelt, Hichilema will inspect progress made in health facilities in provision of services such as maternity and constant water supply, one of them being Kafubu in Ndola, with another in Kitwe.

He adds that the President is also expected to visit the Copperbelt University to appreciate first hand challenges and hardships that both management and students may be experiencing.