Hichilema pushes for splitting large constituencies to improve service delivery



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called for the delimitation of the country’s vast constituencies, arguing that their sizes makes it difficult for Members of Parliament (MPs) to effectively serve their communities and fairly distribute Constituency Development Funds (CDF).





Speaking during his National Address to Parliament on the application of National Values and Principles yesterday, President Hichilema noted that some constituencies are so large that MPs struggle to reach all corners, leaving many residents underserved.





“We are aware that some of these MPs struggle to reach one corner of their constituencies. It’s an unfair and inequitable situation,” President Hichilema stated.



“That’s why we are calling for this, to ensure resources are distributed fairly and service delivery is improved across the country.”





The President urged MPs to support constitutional amendments that would enable the splitting of these constituencies, stating that the changes are necessary to enhance governance and development.



“This is a popular subject. Some constituencies are like small countries, with too many people. We want to subdivide based on geography and population. While CDF is allocated fairly, it does not reach everyone,” he stated.





The Head of State further acknowledged that the proposed delimitation requires constitutional amendments which would need broad parliamentary support.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 1, 2025