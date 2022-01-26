Thoughts Before I Sleep:

Today I read articles that moved me and I spent some time pondering on the issues that those two pieces brought me to where I am seated in thought right now.

Remember how in the past people labelled HH7 wa kaso and so on well after reading that Mwine Lubemba Chitimukulu himself stated that he still had a fridge bought by HH7 during the time the then President Late Mr Sata was unwilling to accept him as chief. Chitimukulu went on to reveal that he was put on some payroll from President Hichilema who was then an opposition leader. Then came another piece which was penned by Laura Miti regarding the discipline of HH not to say a word regarding his noble contribution in a nation where many of us rush to pronounce ourselves as philanthropists. To me, that is a mark of humility personified.

They shouted and mocked him for not smiling yet many of us saw him smile while showing that the issues Zambians faced were no smiling matter today we all know he smiles even at a juncture where the seriousness of the work has again wiped his smile.

Whichever way we want to look at it the man Hakainde Hichilema is suited for the job with such a kind disciplined heart and persona I still think we have the best man for the job but I remain gobsmacked he had the whole Chitimukulu on payroll as a matter of principle.