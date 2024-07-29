Hichilema questions Copper Queens’ performance amid recent defeat

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has expressed concern over the performance of the Copper Queens following their recent games at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

President Hichilema wondered via his Facebook page what could be done to the misfortune seeking to understand the challenges facing the national women’s football team.

“Ba Zambia let’s gather here. What shall we say to this misfortune? Where is the problem?” questioned the President.

Three days ago, when Zambia squared off against the United States, President Hichilema took to social media with a touch of humor amidst the defeat.

“Hard luck girls. Tonight the US was the better team. We live to fight another day. Manje Imwe bamulomo, please don’t tell the U.S. Embassy Zambia, especially Ambassador Gonzales,” he stated.

Zambia’s match against the United States also ended in a hard-fought defeat.

Despite the setbacks, the Copper Queens showed remarkable resilience as Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji shone brightly, with Banda scoring a hat-trick and Kundananji adding a brace to her name.

However, the match against Australia turned into an 11-goal thriller, ultimately ending in a narrow defeat for Zambia.

The game concluded with Australia scoring in the 90th minute, leading to a final score of 6-5 in favour of the Australians.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba