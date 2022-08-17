Hichilema Reaches Out To Ukraine President Amidst War With Russia







President Hichilema writes

During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this evening, we noted our sincere appreciation for his government’s cooperation in the evacuation of Zambian citizens from the region.



We discussed issues of mutual importance and noted that peace and security remain priorities for our government, the region, the continent, and the world as a whole. Without peace and security there can be no development and prosperity.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia