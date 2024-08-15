HICHILEMA RISKS LOSING HIS PERSONAL ASSETS BY DECLARING HIS SALARY AS K53,000, MSONI WARNS



He writes:-



Mr Hichilema’s lamentations on his K53,000 Salary per month (US 2,100) is shocking and absolutely troubling, leading to a few questions;

Exactly what other activities is Mr Hichilema doing in that office to survive or to earn a living?



it is not entirely unreasonable to ask Mr Hichilema on why he should insist on staying in a job that is underpaying him when he can go and make more money in business activities. or should we assume that this is exactly what he is doing to survive whilst holding public office.



Is Mr Hichilema justifying wrongdoings on account of low incomes?

Since Mr Hichilema has neglected or totally refused to declare his assets, the people of Zambia will assess his earned income on the basis of his current earnings of K53,000 per month for 5 years.



Therefore anything in excess of his current earnings will be considered as proceeds of crime and accordingly forfeited to the state.



In a nutshell it is in his own interest to declare his assets or risk losing out on account of misinformed belligerence.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)