HICHILEMA SHOULD SPARE US FROM HIS ENDLESS LIES ON WHAT HIS UPND GOVERNMENT HAS DELIVERED- Nasson Msoni

HICHILEMA SHOULD SPARE US FROM HIS ENDLESS LIES ON WHAT HIS UPND GOVERNMENT HAS DELIVERED





These matters are better left to the citizens themselves to assess and determine whether his government has truly delivered to public expectations or not.



There is absolutely nothing to show that the UPND government has delivered save for the plunging of the country deeper into unsustainable debts and poverty and misery amongst our people.





To suggest that the UPND government has delivered what the PF government failed to do in 10 years is being economic with the truth. This level of political deception smacks redundant in thought.



A government that has truly delivered deliverables does not fear elections and neither does it need to hurriedly insist on amending the constitution without consulting other stakeholders.





The republican constitution is not a partisan document that one can just decide on his own to amend without making a case for doing so.



The statement attributed to Mr Hichilema that he intends to amend the constitution is perturbing and disturbing.





The dominant question we are asking Mr Hichilema is why does he want to temper with the constitution when elections are just less than 15 months away? Has he sensed danger? or has he sensed defeat?



And who exactly did Mr Hichilema agree with to amend the constitution when he says that we have agreed to amend the constitution before the 2026 elections?



There is unwritten rule that you don’t change the rules of the game half way when the game has already started playing. That’s tantamount to playing dirty.



In a nutshell, if he has truly delivered, he has no reason to fear losing the elections.



Nasson Msoni