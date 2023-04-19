HICHILEMA SINKING ZAMBIA INTO DEEPER PROBLEMS – CHISHALA KATEKA

By New Dawn Reporter

ZAMBIA is facing an economic, leadership and political crisis leading into deeper troubles under President Hakainde Hichilema, New Heritage Party (NHP) leader Chishala Kateka has said.

Kateka has expressed sadness that the country is rapidly sinking into deeper problems under the watch of President Hichilema, while doing nothing to correct the crisis.

She says with the change of government, most Zambians hoped that the UPND and President Hichilema would resolve the debt and economic challenges the country is facing and improve their livelihoods, but that they have failed completely.

Kateka observes with sadness that the failure by the UPND and President Hichilema to show leadership in addressing challenges the country is facing has resulted in high cost of living for most Zambians.

She says the current difficult situation in the country has created a political crisis, resulting into the nation failing to move forward towards stability.

Kateka has since urged a change in national approach to issues affecting the nation devoid of political interest.