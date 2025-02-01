Hichilema snubs SADC Summit in Harare

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has once again chosen to skip the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit in Harare, opting instead for an official working visit to Japan from February 3 to 7.

A statement from Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mulambo Haimbe, confirmed that Hichilema will engage in high-level discussions with Japan’s Emperor and Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru. His itinerary includes visits to Tokyo, Aichi, and Kyoto, where he is expected to explore further regional cooperation and investment opportunities between Zambia and Japan.

Hichilema’s continued absence from official events in Zimbabwe has raised speculation about the state of diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries. Since assuming office in 2021, he has not attended any official function in Zimbabwe, despite multiple regional gatherings.

His decision to prioritize Japan over the SADC summit comes amid ongoing tensions within the regional bloc, particularly over Zimbabwe’s disputed 2023 elections. Hichilema’s government has been viewed as aligning with SADC’s election observer mission, which raised concerns about the credibility of Zimbabwe’s polls – an issue that remains sensitive within regional politics.

While Hichilema’s Japan visit is expected to enhance trade and diplomatic ties, his absence in Harare may further strain relations between Zambia and Zimbabwe, fueling speculation about continued friction between the two administrations.

Source – newsday