HICHILEMA SPONSORED OVER A MILLION VULNERABLE PEOPLE TO SCHOOL, SYAKALIMA TELLS RUSANGU STUDENTS



By Correspondent

EDUCATION Minister, Douglas Syakalima, has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his dedication to ensure that every Zambian acquires an education.



Syakalima says even before becoming the Republican President, President Hichilema has been using his personal resources to sponsor over a million vulnerable people to go to school.



ZNBC reports that Syakalima said this during the graduation ceremony at Rusangu University in Monze, graded by President Hichilema.



And President Hichilema has challenged both private and public universities, in the country, to invest more in research and development.



Hichilema says this will help in finding solutions to a number of challenges that the country is faced with, such as those resulting from climate change.



The President said this when he graced the 18th graduation ceremony of Rusangu University, in Monze district.



President Hichilema has reassured Zambians of the New Dawn government’s commitment to improve and develop an education system that speaks to the needs of the industry, country and society.



And President Hichilema has also assured the management of Rusangu University, students and the surrounding community that the government will tar the 4.5 kilometres road from the Monze – Choma Road junction to Rusangu.



He says the university is helping many Zambians acquire various skills required for the development of the country and as such it was prudent for the government to facilitate ease of connectivity by tarring the road.



Speaking at the same event, Rusangu University Vice Chancellor, Doctor Dorababu Todepalli, says the university will continue to strive to provide highest academic quality, with Christian values and holistic education.



A total of 683 students have graduated in various fields of study.



Credit -ZNBC