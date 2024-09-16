HICHILEMA SPONSORED OVER A MILLION VULNERABLE PEOPLE TO SCHOOL, SYAKALIMA TELLS RUSANGU STUDENTS
By Correspondent
EDUCATION Minister, Douglas Syakalima, has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his dedication to ensure that every Zambian acquires an education.
Syakalima says even before becoming the Republican President, President Hichilema has been using his personal resources to sponsor over a million vulnerable people to go to school.
ZNBC reports that Syakalima said this during the graduation ceremony at Rusangu University in Monze, graded by President Hichilema.
And President Hichilema has challenged both private and public universities, in the country, to invest more in research and development.
Hichilema says this will help in finding solutions to a number of challenges that the country is faced with, such as those resulting from climate change.
The President said this when he graced the 18th graduation ceremony of Rusangu University, in Monze district.
President Hichilema has reassured Zambians of the New Dawn government’s commitment to improve and develop an education system that speaks to the needs of the industry, country and society.
And President Hichilema has also assured the management of Rusangu University, students and the surrounding community that the government will tar the 4.5 kilometres road from the Monze – Choma Road junction to Rusangu.
He says the university is helping many Zambians acquire various skills required for the development of the country and as such it was prudent for the government to facilitate ease of connectivity by tarring the road.
Speaking at the same event, Rusangu University Vice Chancellor, Doctor Dorababu Todepalli, says the university will continue to strive to provide highest academic quality, with Christian values and holistic education.
A total of 683 students have graduated in various fields of study.
Credit -ZNBC
More and more lies.
Vote wisely in 2026.
So what
You are just blue with envy and jealousy guys. He did so do also if you can. God with reward you.
But the point Musonda is making is what relevance is it to the Rusangu students for the Minister of Education to state that?
What HH does and why he does is it, is his business. Even that is not a passport to heaven bwana. Faith by works is not what God says we should as we can not earn our way into heaven.
Let HH be HH. These Ministers like Elijah Muchima and Douglas Syakalima are just “Brown nosing” aka “kissing his behind” “ende Bwana boys” for lack of a better term.
That is the tendencies of people who have nothing to offer but seek to be seen by their boss in a good light and therefore make statements relevant to the issue.
EDUCATION Minister, Douglas Syakalima went to Rusangu in his official capacity as Government Minister to state Government policy not to “brown nose” HH. HH has his own mouth and can speak for himself and what he does privately. Lets not start this muyaayaa KK pansi lesa kumulu nonsense again. Otherwise we will end up in the same position that lead to Kaunda to over stay and think he was life President.
This is a lie though. Statements that can’t even be verified. If our journalists were astute they would try and verify this story. I am beyond certain that not even 1000 people will be found who will say HH sponsored their school. That’s not even 1percent of the claim this minister is carelessly making.