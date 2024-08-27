HICHILEMA STANDS NO CHANCE IN 2026 HE HAS HAD HIS CHANCE AND HAS FAILED MISERABLY- Nasson Msoni

HICHILEMA STANDS NO CHANCE IN 2026 HE HAS HAD HIS CHANCE AND HAS FAILED MISERABLY

Politics of Sole candidates are undemocratic and represent politics of the one party era.

The announcement by the UPND that Mr Hakainde will be a sole candidate for the 2026 elections is a tragic betrayal of the members of both the UPND party and members of the UPND Alliance partners.

Mr Hichilema’s candidature will be outrightly rejected by Zambians as it had happened in the past when he lost fives times as a result of going on his own.

The UPND should get real and analyze the situation in the Country and ultimately make a substitution of Mr Hichilema as he stands rejected by the majority progressive citizens.

No one believes that Mr Hichilema stands any chance of winning the 2026 elections. He will certainly miserably lose the elections.

He stands no chance in a million years to win the 2026 general elections.

The dynamics have shifted in favor of regime change.

The chronic shortages of drugs in our hospitals and the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and poor governance styles makes him unsuitable to put himself forward for office of President.

Clearly, he has failed to deliver deliverables to our people.

Certainly he has lost the argument for seeking a second term of office.

We counsel Mr Hichilema to read his tea leaves carefully in his tea cup before staging his bid for a second term of office.

In a nutshell he stands no chance in a million years of winning the 2026 elections .

Issued

Nasson Msoni

All peoples Congress (APC)