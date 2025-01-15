HICHILEMA STAYS AWAY FROM MOZAMBIQUE INAUGURATION



President Hakainde Hichilema will not attend the inauguration of the new president of Mozambique taking place today, 15th January 2025.



He has instead sent his Foreign Minister to represent him. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations have confirmed the development.



The post-election of Mozambique October 2025 elections have been marred with riots never seen in the country’s history. The opposition disputed the polls.





Dozens of people have been killed, injured while many have fled the country for safety.





The opposition Leader who was leading the protests from exile flew into the country last week and has warned he would be swearing himself in as the new president of the country.



The United Nations Human Rights yesterday called for respect of citizens rights and expressed deep concern of the tension.



Zambian Eye, 15th January 2024.