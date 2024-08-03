HICHILEMA STOP THIS BARBARISM ON JJ BANDA- Fred M’membe

MR HICHILEMA STOP THIS BARBARISM ON JJ BANDA
We are aware that Mr Hichilema said “umulandu taubola”. We also want to remind him that imilandu nasho shilapwa.
We know that Hon JJ Emmanuel has enemies in the UPND, but surely this is not the way to treat people even your worst enemies. How can we sleep at night know we have such vengeful leadership?
We again want to put it on record that JJ Banda has been treated in a barbaric way by your government. And as I have said it before, at the rate the police are tossing JJ around, Zambia may lose Emmanuel.
Since abduction, it is clear to many of us that JJ has been pushed to severe limits as a human being. After all has been said and done, remember that JJ is a Zambian citizen that needsnto be treated fairly before the law. Mr Hichilema please put an end to this barbarism.
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
Nauseating! What about justice for your former employee, he assaulted and in whose mouth JJ urinated? Also someone got shot and killed in cold blood recently by people trying to cover up their corruption. Why can’t you comment on that.
You know when say what about fuledi’s employee, not just that one. What about all his employees whose napsa was never paid and now have lost out on their pension? This Matako is pure evil that even defends criminals like this pfidiot jj
Fuledi what makes think this jj is above the law? Just because he’s opposition he can get away with any criminal act? I’ve told you before, stop thinking ku Matako, idiot!!