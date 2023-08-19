HICHILEMA STRUGGLES TO FILL VACANCIES- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA STRUGGLES TO FILL VACANCIES

It is now over a year since Mr Patrick Nshindano left the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as Chief Electoral Officer. Similarly, it’s over a month since Mr Hakainde Hichilema dismissed Mr Derrick Chilundika as Luapula Province minister.

To date, both offices remain without substantive office bearers. And there seem to be no sense of urgency by Mr Hichilema and his league to fill these vacancies in order to ensure that the affected institutions are able to continue operating smoothly and efficiently.

How can this be? Is this normal in a democracy like ours? What type of “methodical” approach to affairs of the state is this?

We are not surprised by this approach to leadership and affairs of the state by Mr Hichilema because this is exactly what happens when people in authority are determined to use systems of the state to economically, politically and socially benefit themselves; their kin; friends and business partners; as well as specific regions.

It’s clear that in this government, the rationale behind any appointment is to make sure that people being considered fulfill a specific criteria. Even if the criteria appears divisive, they don’t necessarily have to care about what they are trying to do.

The aim is to only slot into positions those Mr Hichilema and his far – right government will be comfortable with in order to advance their divisive agenda.

So, the strange and unprecedented delays in filling vacancies in various offices within government and the civil service is tailored to satisfy the criteria highlighted above. This leadership has no shame whatsoever for the destruction they are causing to this country’s unity and democracy.

Its unfortunate that they keep sinking deeper into inequities without realising the consequences.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party