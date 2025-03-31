HICHILEMA SWEARS IN SIALUBALO



President Hakainde Hichilema today sworn in Sinazongwe member of Parliament Gift Sialubalo and said:





Congratulations to the newly appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gift Sialubalo MP, on his significant appointment to this critical Ministry, which acts as a vital bridge between the Central Government and local communities. The Ministry plays an essential role in driving grassroots development through the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and other key mechanisms.





It is imperative that the Ministry proactively tackles persistent challenges hindering the effective and efficient delivery of essential services.



By prioritizing transparency, responsiveness, and capacity-building, the Ministry can significantly enhance public trust and foster greater accountability.





Hon. Sialubalo, in collaboration with Local Authorities, is encouraged to urgently address ongoing issues related to waste management and sanitation. This should include prioritizing sustainable garbage collection systems, upgrading sewer infrastructure, and ensuring consistently clean and safe public spaces. We trust that your leadership will bring positive, measurable change to communities across the nation.





Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.