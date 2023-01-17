Hichilema thinks Zambians have small brains and forget easily- FRED M’

FRED M’MEMBE WRITES

Mr Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians forget easily. Is this why has he been making all sorts of unfulfilled promises to them? He promised to:

• Increase the bags of fertilisers given to our people under FISP. But he has instead reduced them – in some places to a gallon.



• Reduce the price of fertilisers to K250. But he has instead increased it to K1,200.



• Reduce the price of mealie meal to K50. But he has instead increased it to K220, and in some places 260.



• Reduce the price of fuel to K12. But he has instead increased it to K26.



• End electricity load shedding. But he has instead increased it to 12 hours.

Mr Hichilema thinks Zambians have small brains and forget easily. He thinks they have forgotten all these promises. He is mistaken. But he shouldn’t forget that ubucenjeshi bwa nkoko pungwa tasakamana!

Fred M’membe,

President of the Socialist Party