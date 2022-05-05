LUSAKA, ZAMBIA – May 5, 2022

Mining giant, Vedanta Resources is among the key companies that will participate in the forthcoming African mining Indaba.

The African Mining Indaba is an annual event that brings together visionaries and innovators across the entire value chain of the mining industry.

Masuzyo Ndhlovu, Vedanta Zambia Corporate Communications Director says the company is also proud sponsor of the main stage of Investing in African Mining Indaba 2022 to take place in South Africa.

Mr. Ndhlovu says there will be over 5000 mining experts gathered at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 9th to 12th May 2022 for four powerful days of networking.

He says in addition to the sponsorship, Vedanta Resources will be one of the Exhibitors throughout the conference.

Mr. Ndhlovu says Vedanta will be represented by senior executives from the Vedanta group, including Mrs Priya Agarwal, Mr Navin Agarwal and Mr Sunil Duggal.

He says as part of Vedanta Resources efforts to get the best out of the event, accordingly the mining giant will host a Global Business Partner Meet on 10th May 2022, where Global Companies will get an opportunity to pitch their proposals.

Furthermore, Vedanta Resources, we will also conduct a Global Expert Hiring engagement on 11th May 2022 as part of efforts to recruit the best-in-class people to support the ongoing growth.

Ends//