HICHILEMA WANTS TO STEAL TARGETED PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES-SEAN TEMBO

ASSET GRABBING SCANDAL

There is a big scandal related to this Securities (Amendment) Bill. It is a quest by Bally and his three close friends to use the law to grab the assets of a well known local financial services company. The cartel is made up of Bally, a named Minister, Bally’s close friend and business associate whose brother works at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and another of Bally’s close friend and business associate who runs a financial services company that had issues with retirees’ money.

We shall issue a detailed statement soon.

/// SET 28.11.2022