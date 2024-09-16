HICHILEMA WARNED AGAINST AMENDING CONSTITUTION AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



By Correspondent

SEAN Tembo has warned President Hakainde Hichilema against attempts to amend constitution ahead of 2026 general elections.



Tembo who is PeP president says doing so will force Zambians to protest against his (Hichilema) regime.



He says President Hichilema must prepare to face full resistance from Zambians if he has any plans to force constitutional amendments prior to 2026, against the wishes of citizens.



Tembo has reminded President Hichilema and the UPND administration that as things stand today, Zambians do not trust him and his government.



He explained that any attempts to make any constitutional amendments will only be done by the next government after the 2026 general elections.



He said if President Hichilema was not ready to take part in the 2026 election, because of his failures, then he should not force such selfish amendments.



President Hichilema during the opening of parliament last Friday said the country risks not having elections for 8 to 9 years due to some lacunas in the constitution.