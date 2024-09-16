HICHILEMA WARNED AGAINST AMENDING CONSTITUTION AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS
By Correspondent
SEAN Tembo has warned President Hakainde Hichilema against attempts to amend constitution ahead of 2026 general elections.
Tembo who is PeP president says doing so will force Zambians to protest against his (Hichilema) regime.
He says President Hichilema must prepare to face full resistance from Zambians if he has any plans to force constitutional amendments prior to 2026, against the wishes of citizens.
Tembo has reminded President Hichilema and the UPND administration that as things stand today, Zambians do not trust him and his government.
He explained that any attempts to make any constitutional amendments will only be done by the next government after the 2026 general elections.
He said if President Hichilema was not ready to take part in the 2026 election, because of his failures, then he should not force such selfish amendments.
President Hichilema during the opening of parliament last Friday said the country risks not having elections for 8 to 9 years due to some lacunas in the constitution.
HICHILEMA WARNED AGAINST AMENDING CONSTITUTION AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS
What’s the use of issuing useless warnings? Which President can just wake up one morning and start amending the constitution unilaterally? It has never happened in Zambia, maybe in Botswana where you were. Amending the Constitution is the duty of all Zambians regardless of one’s party affiliation. After all you will still get z***s whether the Con is amended or not.
Your president can just wake up one morning after his milking rounds and postpone elections! He is emulating Sudan for wrong reasons!!!
It’s like some people understand the meaning of the word “risk”. A risk in simple terms is something which has potential to cause harm. So the president said there is potential for someone to abuse our constitution in it’s current form. Surely is that too hard to understand? And it’s funny that some people are suggesting that amendments to the constitution should be done after 2026 with an expectation that there will be change of government, what will happen when president HH gets a second term? Are we again going to push the amendments to 2031?