Hichilema warns coup plotters, vows to maintain stability

President Hakainde Hichilema has sounded a stern warning to those contemplating illegal actions that could disrupt the peace and stability enjoyed by Zambians.

The President’s message comes in the wake of rising mealie meal prices and economic challenges faced by the nation.

Addressing scores Kanyama residents during a community visit yesterday, President acknowledged the public’s plea to address the high cost of living, particularly the soaring prices of mealie meal.

The Head of State stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law as the government intensifies discussions to ensure fair pricing for this essential commodity.

However, the President made it clear that while the government was committed to addressing economic challenges, it would not tolerate any unlawful actions that could threaten the nation’s stability.

He specifically addressed individuals who might entertain thoughts of unlawful government takeovers and coup d’états.

“The rule of law will prevail in Zambia,” President Hichilema firmly declared.

He assured citizens that the government would take all necessary measures to maintain peace and stability, emphasizing that such actions would not be allowed to disrupt the country’s progress.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba