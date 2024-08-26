HICHILEMA’S 2026 CANDIDACY IS NON NEGOTIABLE – UPND
By Correspondent
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s bid to recontest the 2026 tripartite elections is non negotiable, UPND chairman for election Likando Mufalali has charged.
Mufalali says the part has already endorsed President Hichilema as sole candidate for the 2026 and anyone trying to challenge him is a spent force.
“UPND has already made a decision to endorse Predident Hakainde Hichilema as our 2026 candidate and that endorsement is final. Even those party members who will attempt to challenge him now that. They have no room to change the endorsement,” he said .
Mufalali says President Hichilema’s leadership was the best ever in Zambia, adding that his focus for development, ending hinger and unemployment should garrantee him a smooth win in 2026.
He has also hinted that the UPND and President Hichilema will win the 2026 without facing obstacles as seen on the ground.
HICHILEMA’S 2026 CANDIDACY IS NON NEGOTIABLE – UPND
I will challenge him even if he’s a good leader. Bonse tilefwaya ukuteka. After all UPND is a Democratic party. Leka IFYO iwe
UPND is a democratic party, yet no one has been allowed to challenge Hakainde 6 times in a roll?
Kwena you people are just natural born liars. Or deluded. Probably both!
Vote wisely in 2026.
You are free to challenge him Sir, endorsing someone does not mean that he can’t be challenged, no. But what Hon. Mufalali is saying is the position of the party.
Power is sweet.
Utter rubbish coming from an excited cadre! These are the people who nurture dictators.
This cadre should speak for himself not the party. Is he the party spokesman? Which party members did he consult to arrive at that conclusion? These are the characters who give political parties a bad name.
Or maybe he is seeking some attention.