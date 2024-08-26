HICHILEMA’S 2026 CANDIDACY IS NON NEGOTIABLE – UPND



By Correspondent

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s bid to recontest the 2026 tripartite elections is non negotiable, UPND chairman for election Likando Mufalali has charged.



Mufalali says the part has already endorsed President Hichilema as sole candidate for the 2026 and anyone trying to challenge him is a spent force.



“UPND has already made a decision to endorse Predident Hakainde Hichilema as our 2026 candidate and that endorsement is final. Even those party members who will attempt to challenge him now that. They have no room to change the endorsement,” he said .



Mufalali says President Hichilema’s leadership was the best ever in Zambia, adding that his focus for development, ending hinger and unemployment should garrantee him a smooth win in 2026.



He has also hinted that the UPND and President Hichilema will win the 2026 without facing obstacles as seen on the ground.