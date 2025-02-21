GUEST ARTICLE: Hichilema’s appointments are truly disappointing



By Andrew Banda



I completely agree with Laura Miti’s assessment of President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointments.





It is truly disappointing to see so many underperforming individuals in critical positions, especially given the high expectations we had for a leader with a strong corporate background.





The inability to hold cabinet members accountable and make necessary changes reflects poorly on the administration’s commitment to effective governance.





Zambia deserves leaders who prioritize merit and competence over loyalty or political longevity.





It’s time for President Hichilema to take decisive action and ensure that those entrusted with running the country are truly capable of delivering results.



Kalemba February 21, 2025