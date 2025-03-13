HICHILEMA’S BACKYARD DRAFT CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT IS REJECTED AND WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED- Nasson Msoni

HICHILEMA’S BACKYARD DRAFT CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT IS REJECTED AND WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED

It is baffling how Mr Hichilema is insisting on amending the constitution as if it was a matter of life and death.

Given the announcement by Mr Hichilema that he already has a draft of the intended amendment, is a troubling state of affairs.

The legitimate questions we are asking Mr Hichilema is who are the people behind the drafting of the amendments in the so called draft?

Why is the entire process shrouded in secrecy?

Why has he not involved other stakeholders in the process?

The timing of the amendment is striking and highly suspicious and we think that Mr Hichilema is not acting in good faith and Certainly he is up to no good.

Needless for me to state that no innocent blood of any Zambian citizen is worth the spilling over Mr Hichilema’s insatiable appetite for state power.

We will hold Mr Hichilema accountable for any needless loss of life during this process, should he decide to go ahead with the amendment to the constitution.

In a nutshell, we counsel Mr Hichilema to seriously reflect on his erroneous and unbecoming behavior and be grateful to Zambians for the opportunity they gave him to be the President of Zambia.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

All Peoples Congress (APC)