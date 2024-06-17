HICHILEMA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING IMINGALATO- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING IMINGALATO

Whilst some of you who are not able to understand or discern what has been done are celebrating debt restructuring for the new Eurobonds, which mature in 2032 and 2053, you have not realised what Imingalato Mr Hichilema has played you.

Here is what Mr Hichilema has done?

Mr Hichilema assumes that he MAY win the 2026 elections for another 5 year term, which ends in 2031. He also realises that in order to hoodwink Zambians as the best president, he can now safely borrow as he is already doing and leave the repayment burden on whoever succeeds him in his imaginary 2031 exit. I use the word “imaginary” because any knowledgeable Zambian knows that he has categorically failed and he will be kicked out in 2026.

Now if you look at the maturity dates of 2032 and 2053, you will realise that, by his usual deceit, he has purposefully avoided responsibility for honouring the Bond repayment in 2032 because in the worst case scenario his term of office expires in 2031.

When we tell you that this man is a schemer, we mean exactly that. He has decided to absolve himself the responsibility of repaying the Bonds during his term of office and lumped the same responsibility on his successor. What type of human being is this man?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party