HICHILEMA’S KOSWE, ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG GUERRILLA CHANNELS- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S KOSWE, ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG GUERRILLA CHANNELS

There is a tendency by Mr Hakainde Hichilema to unleash his guerrilla channels – Zambian Watchdog and Koswe – to provide shallow, malicious responses to the very important national and international issues that we raise. He has used the Zambian Watchdog to respond to his pending state visit to China and Koswe to insult us.

We do not harbour any illusions about Mr Hichilema’s capacity to live up to our level of discourse. He clearly lacks an understanding of the geopolitical issues we are raising and does not have the sophistication and decency to navigate important foreign relations matters. This is why he would rather unleash his discredited guerrilla channels on which he has always relied to spew malice at those who expose his deficiencies and poor leadership.

But this is expected. Apart from his own lack of capacity and experience, Mr Hichilema has surrounded himself with ill-qualified people who lack the suitable training, experience, skill, knowledge, and sophistication to manage, execute or communicate high-level diplomatic issues. Whether you look at State House, Ministry of Information, or Ministry of Foreign Affairs, you will not find the human resource or leadership which is capable of engaging in usefully, with the very serious issues we are raising. This is why Mr Hichilema trusts his guerrilla channels – Zambian Watchdog and Koswe – to compensate for the absence of intelligent responses in his ranks by spreading senseless malice which will not take Zambia anywhere.

We wish Mr Hichilema could realise, even at this late hour, that he is in government and responding through guerrilla platforms to insult opponents will not put the important matters we are raising to rest. Watchdog and Koswe are past their shelf life and will not save him. Zambians are fully awake and ready to fight for their lives. No amount of senseless malice and ignorance will convince them otherwise. Currently, Mr Hichilema and his government stand discredited just like his brainchild – Zambian Watchdog and Koswe themselves.

As for us, we will not address the guerrilla channels, but the one speaking through these channels who is Mr Hichilema himself. Can Mr Hichilema formally and intelligently respond to the issues raised on his pending trip China to this August?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party