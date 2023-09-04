HICHILEMA’S LIES HAVE BACKFIRED- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S LIES HAVE BACKFIRED!

Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s desperate attempts at masking his own failures by running from constituency to constituency in Lusaka spreading more lies and illogical rhetoric about the state of the economy will not work.

In fact, these relentless lies are stocking the streets of Lusaka and Zambia in general with further frustration and anger.

Bena balelya baleina but they’re giving people illogical projections for a better and more affordable living standards. It’s clear they don’t have a plan for the country. The lies have backfired; reality has dawned; and they’re now in a desperate mode.

But who will listen to them? The people are already aware that they have been lied to and are still being lied to by this government. Let Mr Hichilema take time to reflect and learn about what is going on in the communities and the country at large, and what needs to be done to improve the situation.

Not these knee jerk reactions that they’re trying to do by going round communities with more false narratives.

This desperation and arrogance will only make this government more vulnerable and less effective in the long run.

Mr Hichilema must know that offloading more lies and cheap propaganda will not solve the problems he has created and the people are awake. It’s too late. It’s over, let them just accept!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party