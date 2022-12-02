Hichilema’s perchant appetite to sell-off state assets- Emmanuel Mwamba

Emmanuel Mwamba



Hichilema’s perchant appetite to sell-off state assets

We should be very clear.

We will not allow President Hakainde Hichilema to give up share holding that ZCCM-IH has in Kansanshi Mine Copper /Gold Mine it co-owns with First Quantum Minerals.

Further the President is reminded that he cannot dispose off assets of the State without seeking a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament as provided for under Art. 210(2) of the Constitution.

ZCCM-IH is directed to reverse this criminal transaction!

In its market announcement yesterday, First Quantum Minerals announced that it will pay ZCCM-IH the value of its shareholding in Kansanshi Mining.

