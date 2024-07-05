HICHILEMA’S POLITICAL ADVISOR LEVY NGOMA RENEWS COURT CASE AGAINST INCARCERATED JAY JAY BANDA OVER ABDUCTION

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma has renewed the defamation lawsuit filed against embattled Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda.

The matter was recently dismissed by Lusaka High Court Judge Ruth Chibbabbuka for lack of jurisdiction, adding that it was improperly started.

A check at the registry shows that Mr Ngoma and United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy national youth chairperson Trevor Mwiinde, who is second plaintiff, have renewed the court case.

The defendants are Mr Banda, Zambian Whistle Blower owner Thomas Allan Zgambo, National Democratic Congress president Saboi Imboela and her Patriots for Economic Progress counterpart Sean Tembo.

Mr Ngoma and Mr Mwiinde are claiming compensatory damages for defamation of character, aggravated and exemplary damages for repeated publication of defamatory statements.

