Hichilema’s regional appointments concerning – Amb Bota



Zambia’s former permanent representative to the United Nations, Dr Mwaba Kasese Bota, has told President Hakainde Hichilema that the regional nature of his appointments is deeply concerning.



In an open letter to the President, Dr Bota, a medical doctor by profession and Citizens First (CF) chairperson for international relations, demanded for President Hichilema to ensure equitable distribution of appointments in his administration.



“I have noted the appointment of the new ZESCO Managing Director (Justin Loongo) along with many others in recent months. While these individuals may be well-qualified for their roles, leadership demands more than just merit—it requires equity, balance, and inclusivity,” Dr Bota stated. “President Hichilema and the UPND leadership, the mandate given to you was not just to govern but to unite the nation. What we are witnessing is deeply concerning. It is even more troubling when legitimate concerns about fairness are dismissed or criminalised.”



Dr Bota said President Hichilema while in the opposition rightly condemned the previous administrations approach to appointments, yet today, the same concerns arise and were worse than ever before.



