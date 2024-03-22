Hichilema’s Sale Of Mopani Without Parliamentary Approval Is An Impeachable Offence- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S SALE OF MOPANI WITHOUT PARLIAMENTARY APPROVAL IS AN IMPEACHABLE OFFENCE

It’s beyond dispute that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has sold Mopani Copper Mines to Delta Mining without approval of the National Assembly and therefore in violation of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

Article 210(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia states that;

(2) A major State asset shall be sold, transferred, or otherwise

disposed of, as prescribed, subject to the approval of the National Assembly signified by a vote of at least two-thirds of the Members of Parliament.

(3) For the purposes of this Article, “major State asset” includes a parastatal and equity held by the Government, as prescribed.

Mr Hichilema has sold 51 per cent shares of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) in Mopani Copper Mines, to Delta Mining Limited (Delta) of Dubai without the approval of Parliament as required by the Constitution.

Why didn’t Mr Hichilema seek the approval of Parliament? Was this deliberate or simply an oversight?

The truth is Mr Hichilema knew very well that he didn’t have the two-thirds parliamentary majority required to approve such a sale. So, he decided to circumvent the National Assembly and get his way.

This breach of the Constitution by Mr Hichilema is not without very serious consequences; it is

an impeachable offence.

What’s wrong with Mr Hichilema? Why does he have problems doing things the right way?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party