HICHILEMA’S UPND LIVING IN FOOLS PARADISE, IN DENIAL

…2026 is not for dreamers, the writing is clear UPND is gone



MSONI ON THE ASSERTION BY THE UPND THAT THE 2026 ELECTIONS WILL BE A WALK OVER



The UPND is living in a fools paradise. The writing is clearly on the wall. Things have clearly gone horribly wrong in the Country.Literally everything is spinning out of control.Zambians are not blind and clearly can see the deficit of leadership in the UPND government.Political ambition that takes no account of the suffering of the people is misplaced ambition.