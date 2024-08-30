HICHILEMA’S UPND LIVING IN FOOLS PARADISE, IN DENIAL…2026 is not for dreamers, the writing is clear UPND is gone- Msoni

HICHILEMA’S UPND LIVING IN FOOLS PARADISE, IN DENIAL
The UPND is living in a fools paradise. The writing is clearly on the wall. Things have clearly gone horribly wrong in the Country.Literally everything is spinning out of control.Zambians are not blind and clearly can see the deficit of leadership in the UPND government.Political ambition that takes no account of the suffering of the people is misplaced ambition.
HICHILEMA’S UPND LIVING IN FOOLS PARADISE, IN DENIAL
IGNORANT MSONI, CHOOSE TO SUFFER FOR A PERIOD THAT TO CHOOSE TO SUFFER FOREVER. IT IS PAINFUL WHEN YOU CHOOSE TO RECTFY THE ISSUES THAT CAUSE THE SUFFERING. FOOLISH MSONI IS DREAMING OF SUBSIDIES. TELL HIM THAT THE SAME SUBSIDIES ARE PARTLY WHAT HAS DESTROYED OUR ECONOMY APART FROM THE CORRUPTION WE WITNESSED UNDER PF. A POLICY TAKEN BY ECL. TODAY HE SAYS ESSENTIAL COMMODITIES IN MY TIME WERE LOW WITHOUT LOOKING AT THE FLIP SIDE OF THE COIN TO TELL US HOW MUCH DAMAGEIT CAUSED.
UPND WILL NOT FAIL ON ACCOUNT OF MSONI’S RANTINGS. PF IS QUICKLY DESATROYING ITSELF. MSONI HAS A PARTYT ON PAPER NOT IN REALITY JUST LIKE M’MEMBE, KALABA, SABOI ETC. THERE IS NO PARTY TO VOTE FOR EXCEPT UPND. ZAMBIANS HAVE STOPPED VOTING FOR A NAME.
Point on point. I think he has heard.