Higer Bus to set up assembly plant in Zambia

By Jajah Coulibaly

HIGER Bus Zambia Limited has announced plans to set up an assembly plant in the country for the local and regional market.

Company managing director Wu Ming said once established, the plant will contribute more tax to the treasury and create more job opportunities for Zambians especially the youth.

Wu said this when he led a delegation in paying a courtesy caĺl on Vice-President Mutale Nalumango at her office on Tuesday.

“In terms of corporate social responsibility, we have created many job opportunities for the local Zambian people. And we wish to partner with your office and the new – dawn government for any thriving business opportunity especially in the aspect of Foreign Direct Investment, which is necessary for the economic development of the country,” said Wu.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Nalumango said the government has a higher positive trajectory for a better Zambia.

“We shall continue to update the people of Zambia on all steps government is taking to develop the economy,” said Vice-President Nalumango.

Situated on the Kafue Road, Higer Bus Zambia Limited was established in 2008 as a branch of Higer Bus China.

Currently, the company has more than 100 local employees, and only 10 are Chinese.