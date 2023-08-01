HIGH COST OF LIVING WILL KICK OUT HICHILEMA AND UPND – MPOMBO

By Fox Reporter

HIGH prices of mealie meal and unpredictable high cost of living will kick out President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND from government in 2026, former Defence Minister George Mpombo has warned.

Mpombo has warned President Hichilema against ignoring Zambians cry, saying the complaints of expensive mealie meal, high cost of living and unbearable levels of poverty under his watch were a true reflection of what was happening on the ground.

He says ignoring what the people of Zambia who feeling the pain of his leadership will be dating disaster.

In an exclusive interview, Mpombo warns that high prices of mealie meal and other necessary commodities have made the UPND to become unpopular among Zambians.

“You see what is happening is that the UPND and President Hichilema are looking for the reason to be kicked out of power. It is clear now that they were not ready to govern. And what they are doing right now is injurious to many Zambians,” he said.

Mpombo said the price of mealie meal was too high for any Zambian to afford, urging the UPND government to state its clear position about Zambians first.

“Just a few days ago, we heard government selling mealie meal to the DRC and making over 15 million US Dollars, but the question that begs answers is why prioritizing DRC instead of Zambians? Why not stabilize prices here and the surplus we sell?” he wondered.

He said the UPND and President Hichilema will find the 2026 elections a tall order in the manner they are doing things.

“I foresee the UPND struggling to have MPs on the Copperbelt and Lusaka, and if they don’t change the way of doing things, they will only have MPs in their traditional regions as was the case in their past life, which is not good for Zambia,” said Mpombo.