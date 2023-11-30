HIGH COURT FINDS MILES SAMPA LIABLE, FINES HIM

The Lusaka High Court has found former Lusaka City Mayor, Miles Sampa liable for defamation and charged him K35,000.00.

This is the case where Sampa was sued by Lusaka City Market Mwenya Matafwali for alleging that he was stealing K12million.

Lusaka High Court Judge Kaunda Newa handed down the judgement and also ordered that Sampa pays the legal costs of Matafwali’s lawyers.

“Having found that Miles Bwalya Sampa did in fact defame and Mwenya Matafwali has been awarded damages in the sum of Thirty-Five Thousand Kwacha (K35, 000.00), those

damages shall carry interest at the average short-term deposit rate from the date of issue of the Writ of Summons until the date of Judgment, and thereafter at the Bank of

Zambia lending until payment.”

“Mwenya Matafwali is also awarded costs against Miles Bwalya Sampa, which shall be taxed in default of agreement.”