High Court grants Kabuswe leave to sue Miles



By Taonga Tembo

THE Lusaka High Court has granted Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe leave to commence defamation proceedings against Matero PF MP Miles Sampa.





Kabuswe had asked the High Court for leave to file originating process against Sampa during the Christmas vacation.





He also wants an interim injunction to restrain Sampa and his agents from making further defamatory statements against him.



Credit diggers