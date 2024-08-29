HIGH COURT GRANTS KASANDA UNCONDITIONAL BAIL



AFTER a year of being in detention on a charge of aggravated robbery, businessman Shadreck Kasanda will finally go home as the Lusaka High Court has granted hom bail.



Kasanda was re-arrested on August 20, 2024, hours after the State was forced discharged him, by way of nolle prosequi following the refusal by judge Chilombo Maka to adjourn the case, so that the complainant Micheal Adel Michel Botros could prove his allegations of having been robbed.



The businessman is accused of robbing his Egyptian Client Micheal Adel Michel Botros of US$5 million in a gold scam, on August 13, 2023.



Kasanda filed a writ of Habeas Corpus ad subjiciendum asking with the Court to inquire into the unlawful deprivation of his freedom.



He wanted the Court to compel police officers at Ibex Hill, to take him to Court so that he can be tried



When the case came up for bail hearing judge Geoffrey Mulenga released Kasanda on a condition that he surrenders his passport to the clerk of Court.



Kalemba