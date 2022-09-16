HIGH COURT SETS FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16TH AS DATE TO HEAR THE KABUSHI – KWACHA CASE

LUSAKA – 15.09.22

The High Court of Lusaka has dismissed the application by the State to refer the matter in which Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji has sued the ECZ over their ineligibility to stand in the just stayed two by-elections to the Constitutional Court for interpretation.

Attorney General Kabesha Mulilo had applied that the matter be referred to the Concourt as issues raised by the petitioners were Constitutional and were not properly before the High Court.

But the High Court this afternoon said the matter was properly before and announced that it will proceed to hear the main matter tomorrow Friday September 16th 2022 at 09:00hrs.

(C) THE FALCON