HIGH-LEVEL DELEGATION FINDS KCM OWING SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTORS UP TO SIX MONTHS IN ARREARS

A high-level delegation visiting Konkola Copper Mines-KCM in Chingola this morning found that the mine is struggling to pay suppliers and contractors on time, with some owed up to six months in arrears.

The delegation, led by Mines and Mineral Development Minister Paul Kabuswe and Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo, heard concerns from suppliers and contractors, represented by their Association President, Costa Mwaba who reported delays in both payments and the issuance of new orders.

One Contractor presented evidence to the delegation of being owed payments for up to six months while another supplier expressed frustration over delayed payments despite KCM Chief Financial Officer Manish Saxena earlier claiming that the mine was current with payments.

Another contractor, however, stood up to confirm that her company had received payments within the agreed 30 to 60 days but acknowledged concerns over outsourcing and the potential shift in business toward foreign entities.

Earlier, Mines and Mineral Development Minister Paul Kabuswe assured stakeholders that government would not permit outsourcing at KCM and has lamented the spread of propaganda designed to destabilize the progress made so far at the mine.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has urged Vedanta to adhere to agreed conditions, protect jobs, and enhance its Corporate Social Responsibility-CSR efforts to restore public confidence.

PN