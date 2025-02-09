By KBN TV

HIGH LEVEL STATE HOUSE MEETING TODAY ASSURES PF MPs OF ADOPTION IN 2026





Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga, who is also PF faction leader, is leading a delegation of all PF MPs working with the UPND to a meeting at State House, today at 15:00 hours, State House sources have indicated.





Sources close to the development have revealed that the meeting which has been organized by State House Special Assistant to the President for Politics, Levy Ngoma, will be addressed by the Head of State.





The meeting is meant to assure renegade PF MPs working with the ruling party that they would be adopted to recontest their seats on UPND tickets in 2026.





Among those to attend are Hon. Majorie Nakaponda PF MP for Isoka, Sibongile Mwamba, PF MP for Kasama, Andrew Lubusha, Elias Daka for Musanzala, Jonathan Daka, Menyani Zulu, Misheck Nyambose, Anthony Mumba, and Mansa Central MP, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.