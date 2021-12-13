By Leah Ngoma

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy Research Services –GEARS- Initiative Zambia says the high number of youthful individuals arrested for suspected corrupt activities by the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- is sending a wrong signal on future participation of youths in national affairs.

The organization is concerned that most of the people being arrested for suspected corruption, misuse, misappropriation of funds and failure to comply with the law mainly involve individuals aged between 35 and 50 years.

GEARS Initiative Zambia Executive Director Mcdonald Chipenzi is of the view that this may lead to exclusion of the youth population on account of alleged irresponsible and immaturity to handle and manage public office.

He has since highlighted the need to manage the appetite for quick riches and wealth among the youth especial those in public service and politics.

PHOENIX NEWS